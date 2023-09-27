Vox intend presenting a motion by which the Palma council meeting on Thursday will declare Palma a bullfighting city.

This comes eight years after 300,000 signatures were collected in petitioning the town hall to declare Palma an anti-bullfighting city against animal abuse.

Over the course of the last two administrations of the left-wing pact, efforts were made to prevent bullfighting. Difficulties in making these efforts stick arose when Balearic government attempts to first ban bullfighting and then introduce measures that would have made bullfighting untenable (including preventing the killing of bulls) ran up against the the Constitutional Court in Madrid. In addition, the town hall doesn't own the bullring. This is unlike the situation in Alcudia, where the bullring is publicly owned and bullfighting has ceased.

Animal-rights party Progreso in Verde and the Baldea animal-rights association are calling on the Partido Popular at the town hall to think carefully before allowing this new declaration.

The president of Baldea, Maxi Lange, says: "Declaring Palma a bullfighting city would not respond to the majority of citizens' feelings. We have let Mayor Jaime Martínez know this. We ask him to please not modify the institutional declaration that is in force."