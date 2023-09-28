On Wednesday, the National Police arrested at least nine people as part of an operation against sexual exploitation and human trafficking. The arrests were made in Alcudia, Inca and Muro, the operation having begun early on Tuesday.

The police raided several luxury villas, the investigation having started some months ago after residents complained about the regular movement of 'clients' in what are quiet areas of the three municipalities. These clients were arriving 24 hours a day.

Part of a nationwide operation, the police in Mallorca and colleagues in Madrid discovered a network of individuals engaged in the sexual exploitation of women of various nationalities. Those arrested are said to be members of a criminal group in charge of a number of prostitution clubs on the island. They are due to appear in court on Thursday.

The women were deceived and then forced into prostitution. They had to have sexual relations with clients at any time of the day or night and were required to pay off 'debts' to members of the group.

Further arrests are possible. The group is described as a dangerous human trafficking gang.