On Wednesday, the National Police arrested at least nine people as part of an operation against sexual exploitation and human trafficking. The arrests were made in Alcudia, Inca and Muro, the operation having begun early on Tuesday.
Prostitution gang arrests in Alcudia, Inca and Muro
Described as a dangerous human trafficking gang
Also in News
- New law for pet owners come into force tomorrow in Mallorca
- Investigation into the death of a British woman following cosmetic surgery in Mallorca
- Now Spain torpedoes all-inclusive cruise deals with extra booze and food taxes
- Thursday's weather in Mallorca
- Prostitution gang arrests in Alcudia, Inca and Muro
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.