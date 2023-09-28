Every year on October 1st, people around the world come together to celebrate World Vegetarian Day. This day serves as a reminder of the numerous benefits of adopting a vegetarian lifestyle and encourages individuals to explore the world of plant-based eating.

At its core, World Vegetarian Day is a celebration of compassion, health, and sustainability. It highlights the positive impact that choosing plant-based foods can have on our bodies, the environment, and the well-being of animals.

World Vegetarian Day also celebrates the rich diversity of vegetarian cuisine. From vibrant salads and hearty grain bowls to mouthwatering plant-based burgers and innovative meat substitutes, there's no shortage of delicious and nutritious options for vegetarians. This day encourages people to explore new recipes and embrace the creativity that comes with vegetarian cooking.

Roasted chipotle cauliflower, pico de gallo, pickled red cabbage, avocado lime cilantro creme and pickled red onion taco at Grá Irish Gastropub.

As far as restaurants go in Mallorca, there are no end of options. One of our favourites has to be Grá Irish Gastropub located at Calle de S'Aljub 10 in Santanyi. The food at Grá is all about bold flavors that turn your senses alive, made with local organic ingredients from our beautiful island. Open Tuesday to Saturday. Call 620730956 to book your table!

