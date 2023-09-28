We are not amused was the verdict from some Mallorca fans after scantily clad dancers were spotted in one of the VIP areas as part of the "entertainment" package. Some supporters could be accused of taking their eye off the ball and getting into the swing of things!
Mallorca fans see red over scantily clad dancers in VIP area!
Some supporters take their eye off the ball!
Also in News
- New law for pet owners come into force tomorrow in Mallorca
- Investigation into the death of a British woman following cosmetic surgery in Mallorca
- Now Spain torpedoes all-inclusive cruise deals with extra booze and food taxes
- Thursday's weather in Mallorca
- Prostitution gang arrests in Alcudia, Inca and Muro
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I'm no prude but I thought one of the ownership's goals was to make the stadium more family friendly and accessible to fans. Especially after the recent machismo issues with the women's national team, this seems like it wasn't the right direction to go into and not the kind of attention you would want.