What a performance!

What a performance!

Jason Moore28/09/2023 16:16
TW1

We are not amused was the verdict from some Mallorca fans after scantily clad dancers were spotted in one of the VIP areas as part of the "entertainment" package. Some supporters could be accused of taking their eye off the ball and getting into the swing of things!

Related news
Mallorca's Abdón Prats celebrates scoring.

Barcelona held to 2-2 draw at Mallorca

More related news

There was no need for VAR as social media was flooded with photos of the "Go Go Girls" during Tuesday´s match against Barcelona. "That´s all we need," said one fan on social media stating that the dancers should be shown the red card.

The VIP guests must have almost choked on their prawn sandwiches as the dancers put in some moves which would have put many strikers to shame! Whatever, the outcome, Real Mallorca put in their best performance of the season to draw with Barcelona and fans left the ground dancing with joy!