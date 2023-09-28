We are not amused was the verdict from some Mallorca fans after scantily clad dancers were spotted in one of the VIP areas as part of the "entertainment" package. Some supporters could be accused of taking their eye off the ball and getting into the swing of things!

There was no need for VAR as social media was flooded with photos of the "Go Go Girls" during Tuesday´s match against Barcelona. "That´s all we need," said one fan on social media stating that the dancers should be shown the red card.

I això de tenir gogós a sa VIP??? pic.twitter.com/s9GFkkdQiF — Mallorquinista (@CantaToni) September 28, 2023

The VIP guests must have almost choked on their prawn sandwiches as the dancers put in some moves which would have put many strikers to shame! Whatever, the outcome, Real Mallorca put in their best performance of the season to draw with Barcelona and fans left the ground dancing with joy!