There are situations so surreal that they can only happen in Son Gotleu. A middle-aged man threw himself in the middle of one of the lanes of C. Indalecio Prieto and tried to measure his strength against a lorry.
There are situations so surreal that they can only happen in Son Gotleu. A middle-aged man threw himself in the middle of one of the lanes of C. Indalecio Prieto and tried to measure his strength against a lorry.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.