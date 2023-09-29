There are situations so surreal that they can only happen in Son Gotleu. A middle-aged man threw himself in the middle of one of the lanes of C. Indalecio Prieto and tried to measure his strength against a lorry.

The incident came as a shock, because at that moment a small driving school lorry with a pupil trainee at the wheel was driving in the right direction.

The pedestrian was gesturing to the lorry that he wanted to 'fight' against it and even took up a position and rammed his shoulder into the body of the vehicle. All this, while a group of people, most of them in disbelief, witnessed the events from the terraces of the bars.

After a few seconds, the man went to the side of the lane and signalled to the driver to keep moving. The man then climbed onto the pavement and began punching a lamppost.