In November 2021, a National Police drugs operation uncovered numerous cases of apparent animal abuse.

The Guardia Civil's Seprona division was called in to investigate the illegal breeding of fighting cocks and dogs at a rural property in Son Malferit (Palma), the sale of these animals and the staging of fights.

The property was raided at 8am on November 25. Officers found 56 adult dogs and puppies. Breeds included the American bully. There were one hundred fighting cocks in individual cages plus a number of other animals. They were all being kept in insanitary conditions.

A number of the animals had been deliberately mutilated. There was also evidence of animals having suffered injuries that were consistent with fights.

Four men will shortly appear in court in Palma. Charged with animal abuse, the Prosecutor's Office is demanding a sentence of eleven months for each of them.