They say that Spain has everything under the sun...and soon you will be able to go up into space. Spanish company, Halo Space, plans to take 10,000 tourists up into space within a decade from a Spanish base. The company is offering a five-hour flight during which passengers will reach an altitude of 35 kilometres. The space capsule combines comfort, modern design, and advanced aerospace technology to deliver passengers safely to the edge of space and back in style.
Fancy a trip to space from Spain?
10,000 tourists to space within a decade!
Also in News
- Palma airport scare: plane makes emergency landing due to brake system failure
- New law for pet owners comes into force on Friday in Mallorca
- Get set for a hot start to October in Mallorca, top temperature of 32 degrees
- Man confronts a lorry in Palma
- How to avoid penalties under the new animal welfare law
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.