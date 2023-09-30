They say that Spain has everything under the sun...and soon you will be able to go up into space. Spanish company, Halo Space, plans to take 10,000 tourists up into space within a decade from a Spanish base. The company is offering a five-hour flight during which passengers will reach an altitude of 35 kilometres. The space capsule combines comfort, modern design, and advanced aerospace technology to deliver passengers safely to the edge of space and back in style.

The price tag is around 150,000 euros, more than your package holiday but Halo Space says that the experience is out of this world.

"Powered by deep expertise, the industry’s most brilliant minds, and advanced and proven aerospace technologies, we aim to open up near-space travel to thousands of passengers within this decade. Better yet, our helium-powered balloons are zero-emissions, meaning our trips don’t leave an environmental footprint," the company says on its website.

Halo Space aims to have four bases around the world, including one in Spain.