A British tourist, aged 40, was arrested on Friday for the sexual assault of a flight attendant.
Briton arrested for sexual assault on a flight to Mallorca
He touched a flight attendant's breasts and buttocks
Why was he 'released on charges'? So he could enjoy his holiday? He should be held in a cell until his court appearance. I hope he ends up with a criminal record for sexual assault, has to pay substantial compensation to the poor cabin crew member and receives a 'no-fly' ban for at least 5 years.
No wonder the English get such a bad name. I really hope that Spanish people are aware that this behaviour is only from a certain element of the British population and that we are not all like this.