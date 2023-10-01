Prompt action by lifeguards at the Palmira beach in Paguera saved a 69-year-old German tourist from drowning on Saturday.

Around half past twelve, lifeguards spotted a woman in difficulties. They rescued her and immediately started efforts to resuscitate her. Civil Protection were first on the scene to administer further aid before medics arrived.

Having been treated on the beach, she was taken to the intensive care unit at Son Espases Hospital.

Indications are that she may well have suffered a heart attack while in the sea.