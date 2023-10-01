Esther Ribas has been the chief of the Calvia police force for just over two months. Previously, she was an inspector with the National Police. She held important positions of responsibility in charge of, for example, the UCRIF, the unit for immigration networks and false documentation.

The first woman to head the local police, she says that both with the National Police and now in Calvia, she has never experienced any pejorative treatment or had extra demands made of her because she is a woman. "At first I thought there would be some reluctance, but this has not been the case at all. I haven't noticed any difference."

Ribas explains that Calvia has some 180 officers. It is the second largest police force in Mallorca after Palma. But are there enough officers?

"The first and most important thing is that we are covering all the needs of the municipality. It is the case that Calvia has some very specific characteristics. The population centres are very dispersed and there are some 55,000 inhabitants in winter. This population multiplies by five in the summer season. The police must provide a good service to all residents and visitors, and we going to increase the number of officers."

A good deal of publicity has been given to the fact that a plainclothes unit has been established. Her assessment of this is that it has been "spectacular". "It has broken all our expectations. We didn't anticipate such good results." There has been a 200 per cent increase in arrests for various offences, and cooperation with the likes of the Guardia Civil has been very positive. "I feel very proud of all of them."

And naturally there is Magalluf - Punta Ballena in particular. "The truth is that Punta Ballena has a reputation that doesn't at all correspond to its current situation. Everything is much calmer; noticeably so. I believe that there is much more public spirit. It has been taken on board that certain behaviours cannot be committed. A lot of work is being done with campaigns involving the hotels and others. And it is the case that we sanction all those who fail to comply with ordinances."