The National Police report having arrested a 21-year-old man for attacking a street seller in Playa de Palma with a broken bottle. He was also arrested for robbery, which was what had led to the attack.

Around 3am on September 13, the street seller observed him approach a female tourist who was sitting on the beach wall. She was said to have been "semi-conscious". Her phone was stolen. When the street seller sought to intervene, the man took a bottle, broke it on the wall and attacked him.

The street seller had to undergo surgery; a tendon in an arm had been affected.

Ten days later, around 4am on September 23, the street seller saw his attacker. A National Police patrol was in the area. He explained to officers what had happened ten days previously and indicated where his attacker was. The police proceeded to arrest the 21-year-old Algerian for robbery and having caused injury.