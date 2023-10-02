The fire swept through the building in a few minutes. | R.S.
Costa de la Calma02/10/2023 10:23
A terrifying fire on Sunday afternoon completely burnt down a villa in Costa de la Calma, in Calvia. The resident, a woman in her 70s, was rescued by local police officers, who also saved three dogs who lived with her. The intense smoke caused alarm among the neighbours for fear that the flames would reach their homes.
