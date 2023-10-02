A terrifying fire on Sunday afternoon completely burnt down a villa in Costa de la Calma, in Calvia. The resident, a woman in her 70s, was rescued by local police officers, who also saved three dogs who lived with her. The intense smoke caused alarm among the neighbours for fear that the flames would reach their homes.

The incident, according to official sources, took place at around 7.30pm. A call to 112 alerted that a fire had broken out in a villa in calle Tords. The fire quickly spread through all the rooms of the property, which was burnt to the ground in just a few minutes. Several fire brigades from the Santa Ponsa fire station, which is barely a kilometre and a half away from the scene, and numerous patrols from the Calvia Local Police were sent to the location.

On entering the scene of the fire they found a woman residing in the chalet in distress. Several local police officers managed to get her out conscious, but with breathing difficulties. A medicalised ambulance took her to Son Espases. Half an hour later the flames were put out. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation into the incident.