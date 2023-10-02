The super luxury cruise ship, Scenic Eclipse, docked in Palma this morning. She has been designed for polar expeditions and she even carries a seven person crewed submersible called Scenic Neptune along with two helicopters. While the vessel spends a significant part of the year in the Polar Regions, it also operates regular voyages in the Americas, Europe, Caribbean and South America.

Scenic Eclipse carries up to 228 passengers, although this is limited to 200 in the Polar Regions where an extensive team of expedition staff are embarked to provide lectures, guiding and to operate the vessel's Zodiac Nautic boats. The vessel comprises all suite accommodation with every cabin featuring a balcony.