The super luxury cruise ship, Scenic Eclipse, docked in Palma this morning. She has been designed for polar expeditions and she even carries a seven person crewed submersible called Scenic Neptune along with two helicopters. While the vessel spends a significant part of the year in the Polar Regions, it also operates regular voyages in the Americas, Europe, Caribbean and South America.
