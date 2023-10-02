Magalluf will no longer be singled out "as the Bad Boy of Calvia" with tough laws aimed at curbing bad behaviour and excessive drinking. The Mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonia Amengual, held talks this morning with the President of the Balearic government, Marga Prohens, and top of the agenda was the Law of Excesses introduced by the previous administration to try and outlaw bad behaviour in Magalluf and the Playa de Palma.

The Mayor wants to change the law so that it includes the whole area, not just one resort, in this case Magalluf. "What you find at the moment is that on one side of the street you have the tough rules and on the other side you don´t. We want it to be all the same."

The council does have a point. This summer tourists have been bused out of Magalluf and taken to other resorts where the laws are not so tough. The Balearic government has already said that it wants changes to the Law of Excesses but have so far given few details. It appears that it could be a replaced by a new island-wide law which would aim to outlaw bad behaviour and excessive drinking.

The Mayor also paid tribute to the Calvia police force and the Guardia Civil and claimed that this summer there had been no incidents of "balconing."