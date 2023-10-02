A hiker rescued on Sunday by the Guardia Civil helicopter and members of the Bombers de Mallorca in the municipality of Escorca spent the night on the edge of a cliff without any safety equipment.

As reported by the Guardia Civil, the warning came during the night of Saturday, when a family member alerted that two people had not yet returned from an excursion. After receiving this notification, a Citizen Security Patrol of Inca was in charge of checking that the hikers' vehicle was still parked in the car park that marks the start of the excursion.

Upon becoming aware of the situation, personnel from the Special Rescue and Mountain Intervention Group (GREIM) of the Guardia Civil went to the scene and, together with the Mallorca Fire Department, located one of the lost hikers, who confirmed that he had become separated from his companion and did not know of his whereabouts. Throughout the night, the rescue teams searched tirelessly for the lost hiker, locating a small light on a steep wall in the area known as Ses Farines.

On Sunday morning, in daylight, the Guardia Civil helicopter intervened and, using a crane cycle, extracted the injured hiker from the wall, who was in a complicated situation, exhausted and located in a small cavity on the edge of a cliff several metres high, with no safety equipment and on the verge of a fall of several tens of metres.