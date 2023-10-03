The green colour of the sea in Mallorca which can sometimes appear is the result of an accumulation of algae. This is itself the consequence of an increase in the water temperature combined with nutrients in wastewater that are from outfalls or leaks.
Mallorca's green sea and problems with treating it
The solution lies with better control of wastewater
