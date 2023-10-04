The August tourism figures, released on Tuesday, confirm the trend that has existed all year in the Balearics. The number of tourists has been up every month, and in August the increase was 6.4% over 2022 to a total of 2,990,449. Compared with pre-pandemic 2019, the rise was by more than a quarter of a million; there were 2,723,935 tourists in August of that year.
Majorca tourism
Balearics remain on course to shatter the annual tourism record
Spain, as was the case last year, was the biggest market in August
Also in News
- Enjoy the good Mallorca weather while it lasts
- Mallorca's green sea and problems with treating it
- Super luxury Scenic Eclipse comes out of the cold in Mallorca
- Calvia golf course threatened with closure because of a planning infringement
- Big increase in Balearic snake population (and they can also swim!)
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.