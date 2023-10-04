The August tourism figures, released on Tuesday, confirm the trend that has existed all year in the Balearics. The number of tourists has been up every month, and in August the increase was 6.4% over 2022 to a total of 2,990,449. Compared with pre-pandemic 2019, the rise was by more than a quarter of a million; there were 2,723,935 tourists in August of that year.

The all-time record year for tourism in the Balearics was 2018. In that year there were 2,771,924 tourists in August. The cumulative total for the first eight months of 2018 was 12.2 million. This year it is 13.1 million.

This August's figure didn't match that for July, when the number of tourists in one month exceeded three million for the first time.

As to individual markets in August, the greatest increases compared with 2022 were Switzerland (up 48.39% to 59,332) and the Netherlands with a 45.79% rise to 151,903. The 'rest of the world' was also up by 51% to 113,777.

Despite talk that the Spanish are finding the Balearics too expensive, national tourism rose by 3.3% to 646,135. Of the other two main markets, the UK was up 7.6% to 615,929 but Germany fell by 3.6% to 590,958.

The largest fall was Belgium - down 34.7% to 31,453.

With forecasts for the final quarter predicting tourist numbers at least as good as last year, it is looking increasingly likely that the annual record for the Balearics - 16.58 million in 2018 - isn't simply going to be exceeded but shattered by some distance.