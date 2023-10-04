Palma police have arrested a woman for allegedly posting intimate details about her ex-partner on social media and even sending sex videos of them together to his present partner, mother and sister. She allegedly created a false social media page in the name of her ex-partner in which "he" asked men for sex.
Police issue restraining order
