An 84-year-old man, who was 84 years old and disabled, died early this Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in an apartment in Avenida Argentina, in Palma. The man's carer was the one who found the victim engulfed in flames when she entered the apartment and went out to call for help shouting "He's dead, he's dead, he's dead!", according to several witnesses.

On the scene. Photos: Alejandro Sepúlveda

The incident occurred after 2.30 pm in a property on the third floor of number 18A of the aforementioned street. The first to arrive after receiving the 112 alert were several patrols of the Palma Local Police, who tried to access the flat, but due to the intense flames they were unable to do so.

Shortly afterwards, several fire brigades arrived, and in a few minutes they extinguished the flames. At that moment, the worst predictions were confirmed: the burnt body of the tenant, who was in a wheelchair, was found there.

A team from the Homicide Group of the National Police has gone to the house to take samples and try to clarify what happened. According to initial hypotheses, the fire seems to have started in the house.

A dozen residents of the building were treated in the street for smoke inhalation by the health workers who arrived on the scene. Two of them were taken to hospital. A firefighter and a local police officer also needed assistance.

Local residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

The incident caused a great deal of excitement in the area, as at the time many students had just finished classes at the Institut Politènic, which had to be evacuated, as the inside of the house overlooked the school's courtyard. The local police cut off part of Simó Ballester street and also a stretch of Avinguda Argentina, which caused long queues in the area. Two hours later, traffic was back to normal.