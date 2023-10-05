The British Foreign Office has updated their travel advice to Spain informing travellers of some of the pitfalls they could face and ways to advoid them.

This is what the government says on its website:

"Most visits to Spain are trouble-free, but be alert to street crime. Thieves use distraction techniques, and often work in teams. Take care of your passports, money and personal belongings, particularly when collecting or checking in luggage at the airport, and while arranging car hire.

"Do not carry all your valuables in one place. Keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe.

"Make sure your accommodation has adequate security. Lock all doors and windows at night, or when out. If concerned about the security of your accommodation, speak to your travel operator or the property owner...."