Travel advice update.
Summer weather for the first weekend in October across the Balearics

Travel advice update.

Jason Moore05/10/2023 10:56
TW1

The British Foreign Office has updated their travel advice to Spain informing travellers of some of the pitfalls they could face and ways to advoid them.

This is what the government says on its website:

Related news

British tourism surges in the Balearics in August leaving the Germans in their wake

More related news

"Most visits to Spain are trouble-free, but be alert to street crime. Thieves use distraction techniques, and often work in teams. Take care of your passports, money and personal belongings, particularly when collecting or checking in luggage at the airport, and while arranging car hire.

"Do not carry all your valuables in one place. Keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe.

"Make sure your accommodation has adequate security. Lock all doors and windows at night, or when out. If concerned about the security of your accommodation, speak to your travel operator or the property owner...."

Summer weather in the Balearics

Photo gallery

Summer weather for the first weekend in October across the Balearics

Poll

Do you fancy spending Christmas on the beach in Mallorca this year?

380 votes

0%
0%
See more polls