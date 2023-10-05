National Police investigators believe that a cigarette was the cause of the fire at a Palma apartment in which an 84-year-old man lost his life.

The fire occurred around 2.30 on Wednesday afternoon in an apartment on the third floor of a building on Avenida Argentina. The deceased, who was disabled, had been unable to get out and call for help. He was a smoker, and investigators found some cigarette ends next to his body.

His carer had gone to the apartment. On entering she saw him surrounded by flames. The action of opening the door made the fire flare up further. The woman shouted that he was dead.

Other residents needed to be evacuated. Five were treated for smoke inhalation. In tears, one of the man's neighbours said that he had not left his home for a long time and that a carer visited daily.