Five members of a family who beat up a 12-year-old boy in a school in Palma on Wednesday have been arrested by the National Police.

The five include one woman. They have all been charged with a public order offence; three of them with causing injuries.

It has emerged that the school locked the doors to prevent the five from leaving until the police arrived. Finding that they couldn't get out, they threatened staff and made them unlock the doors.

Apart from security camera images that the police have reviewed, there were several witnesses to what happened - teachers and students.

The videoclip (above) is from a security camera at the school in Palma where a 12-year-old boy was beaten up by five members of another boy's family on Wednesday.

This and other images are with a court in Palma and will be used to clarify the roles played by each of the five.

The boy needed treatment at Son Llàtzer Hospital, though his injuries were not significant.