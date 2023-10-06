Five members of a family who beat up a 12-year-old boy in a school in Palma on Wednesday have been arrested by the National Police.
Arrests made of five accused with beating up a boy in a Palma school, video of the attack
The school tried to prevent them leaving
Also in News
- Britain updates travel advice to Spain... keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe
- Villages which are home to Michael Douglas and Annie Lennox have the wealthiest people in Mallorca
- We are backing Mallorca! It will be HOTTER here than in Britain, check our long range forecast
- Mallorca holiday for David Beckham's father after Netflix filming
- 12-year-old beaten up in Palma school by relatives of another boy
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.