easyJet Holidays is giving holidaymakers a chance to snap up a £99 holiday deals as part of its latest offer. As part of its new £99 collection (about 120 euros), the travel firm has launched a limited number of deals to popular destinations, including Greece, Majorca, Cyprus and Tunisia.
British travel firm in Mallorca holiday "give-away"
Heavily discouted holidays to the island
