easyJet Holidays is giving holidaymakers a chance to snap up a £99 holiday deals as part of its latest offer. As part of its new £99 collection (about 120 euros), the travel firm has launched a limited number of deals to popular destinations, including Greece, Majorca, Cyprus and Tunisia.

Tourists will have to act fast to make the most of the deal, which launched yesterday (Thursday, October 5) as it’s set to only last until the end of today (Friday October 6). The deal includes 60 flight and hotel packages to luxurious destinations in Europe and North Africa, with some costing only £99 per person for a five-night stay from November 2023 until October 2024.

The offer include boutique spa paradises and beachfront hideaways across Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Morocco and Tunisia, with 75per cent of these being four or five-star resorts. The accommodation ranges from self-catered through to fully-all inclusive.

