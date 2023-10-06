Mallorcan comedian, Ignacio Lopez, is a guest on the BBC's Have I Got News For You on Friday night alongside Carol Vorderman. "I was born in Palma but grew up in Pollensa. My father had a restaurant/bar called La Romántica in Alcúdia," he was quoted as saying.
Mallorcan appears on Have I Got News For You tonight!
Comedian Ignacio Lopez was born in Palma and grew up in Pollensa
