Mallorcan comedian, Ignacio Lopez, is a guest on the BBC's Have I Got News For You on Friday night alongside Carol Vorderman. "I was born in Palma but grew up in Pollensa. My father had a restaurant/bar called La Romántica in Alcúdia," he was quoted as saying.

Ignacio Lopez is a Spanish & Welsh comedian based in Cardiff. His parents are Welsh/Irish & Moroccan/Mallorcan, and he has a German sister; family get-togethers are like a meeting of the United Nations!

According to his website "as well as hosting TV shows, headlining top comedy clubs all over the UK and Europe, and taking the p**** out of British people directly to their faces, Ignacio writes sketches, sitcoms, and tweets."