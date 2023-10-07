The 55-year-old man who was attacked in a bar in Cala Millor last Friday (September 29) has died. He was admitted to Son Espases Hospital the following morning. A 31-year-old Spaniard, who was arrested some hours after the incident, has now been charged with homicide.

He was punched several times in the face and fell to the floor. When medics and police arrived, he told them that he was fine, that he did not want to go to a medical centre and also that he didn't wish to file a complaint against his attacker.

The following morning, his wife found him unconscious and he was rushed to Son Espases.

Once the seriousness of his condition was known, his attacker was arrested. Relatives of the man from the mainland travelled to Mallorca. His condition worsened after he was admitted to hospital.