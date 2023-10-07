The 55-year-old man who was attacked in a bar in Cala Millor last Friday (September 29) has died. He was admitted to Son Espases Hospital the following morning. A 31-year-old Spaniard, who was arrested some hours after the incident, has now been charged with homicide.
Man attacked in Cala Millor bar has died
He initially said that he was fine
