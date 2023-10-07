We are both pleased and sorry to announced that our conference by Toni Nadal at the Mallorca Country Club on Wednesday is fully booked and there is a waiting list. However, as a result of the success of the event and the desire by many of our readers to hear his update on the tennis world, we will be showing a video of his conference in full on our website on Thursday from 12p.m. Hopefully this will help ease the disappointment of many of our readers who are unable to attend.

Also, if anyone would like to ask Toni Nadal a question please send it to us at jmoore@majorcadailybulletin. and we will ask him on your behalf. Our sincere thanks to Toni, the Mallorca Country and Engels & Volkers who their hekp and support. If you are of the lucky few (we are expecting about 120 people, which is maximum capacity) see you on Wednesday.