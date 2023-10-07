We are both pleased and sorry to announced that our conference by Toni Nadal at the Mallorca Country Club on Wednesday is fully booked and there is a waiting list. However, as a result of the success of the event and the desire by many of our readers to hear his update on the tennis world, we will be showing a video of his conference in full on our website on Thursday from 12p.m. Hopefully this will help ease the disappointment of many of our readers who are unable to attend.
How you can see our Toni Nadal conference eventhough event is fully booked
It wil take place at 7p.m. on Wednesday in Santa Ponsa
