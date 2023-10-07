The five family members who were arrested after beating up a twelve-year-old boy appeared in court on Saturday morning and were released on charges.

All five were charged with a public order offence. Three were charged with having caused injuries; the three who carried out the assault.

The incident occurred shortly after midday on Wednesday at a school in Can Pastilla. There had been a fight between two boys, one of whom had bleeding from his mouth after he was punched. Some minutes later the five relatives of this boy entered the school looking for the other boy.

During the attack the boy was kicked in the head, which caused him to lose consciousness momentarily. He was taken to hospital, where it was concluded that he had suffered some bruises but nothing more serious. He has not yet gone back to the school, for which the education ministry has provided private security.

The National Police in Playa de Palma took charge of the investigations and arrested the five.