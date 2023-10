The Bulletin's conference by Toni Nadal, uncle of Rafa was a major success at the Mallorca Country Club on Wednesday night attracting a capacity crowd of more than 100.

The event was presented by Edwin Weindorfer, director of the Mallorca Country Club and supported by our friends at Engel & Volkers and at German Medical Centre.

Toni Nadal spoke about his long tennis career and especially with his success with his nephew Rafa considered one of the greatest tennis players in the world.