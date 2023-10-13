Evolution! Mallorca International Film Festival opens next week. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma13/10/2023 10:16
The Majorca Daily Bulletin in association with the Evolution! Mallorca International Film Festival is giving you the chance to win tickets to the VIP closing night of the festival at the Palma Convention Centre and the special VIP gala screening of The Movie Teller on Tuesday October 24 at 8pm.
