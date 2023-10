A ten-year-old girl remains in a critical condition after her bike was in a collision with a car in Capdepera on Thursday.

The accident occurred around 4pm by the Na Ferrana roundabout. The girl apparently went through a stop sign and was struck by the car. She was thrown from the bike and hit the windscreen. Following treatment at the scene, she was rushed to Son Espases Hospital.

The driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.