21 more immigrants were intercepted shortly after coming ashore today after arriving on board a small boat in Porto Petro, in the southeast of Mallorca.

The immigrants were arrested at around four in the morning and are in good health, according to the Government Delegation in the Balearics.

On Friday, five small boats carrying 68 immigrants reached the Balearic coast, the last of them with six North Africans who were detained in the Ses Salines.

The day before, up to nine boats were intercepted in Balearic waters, six of them in Mallorca and three in Ibiza, with a total of 119 people who tried to enter the country illegally.

So far this year, 89 small boats have been located on arrival in the Balearics carrying at least 1,628 immigrants.

In 2022, 174 irregular boats with 2,579 occupants were detected off the coast of the Balearics, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior.

A total of 14 boats arrived in the Canary Islands with 908 people on board between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, according to data provided by the 112 Emergency and Security Coordinating Centre.

During the afternoon and evening of October 12, 473 people were located in ten boats. Two of those boats managed to reach land under their own power - one to Arrecife (Lanzarote) with 54 people and another to Antigua (Fuerteventura) with 58 migrants.

During the morning of Friday, Maritime Rescue intercepted four boats with 435 migrants, of which 60 were transferred to the marina of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, while another 80 to Arguineguín, in the municipality of Mogán (Gran Canaria).

Another 217 people were transferred to the port of Los Cristianos, in Arona (Tenerife), and 78 to the port of La Restinga, in El Pinar (El Hierro).

In the early hours of last Wednesday, another 812 migrants arrived on the Canary Islands coasts aboard 11 boats, with which,. In just over two days, the total number of migrants arriving on the islands rose to 1,720.

An average of 503 people have arrived on the islands every day since the month began, unprecedented numbers since the cayucos crisis of 2006.

In addition to the Canary Islands, in the last few hours, there have been numerous arrivals to the Balearics, Almería, the Valencian Community and Murcia, mainly during this early morning.

One of the largest took place in Murcia, where the Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue intercepted since Thursday afternoon a total of 15 boats with 184 immigrants on board, including 162 adult men, seven women and 15 minors, all of Algerian nationality.