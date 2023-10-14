The Arca heritage association demanded on Saturday that portable urinals in Parc de la Mar in Palma be removed as a matter of urgency.

The urinals have appeared because of the Palma Marathon Mallorca on Sunday. Arca isn't saying that the town hall has to get rid of them entirely, just that they are taken away from where they have been located - within the Guinovart sculpture complex.

The association issued a statement saying that the heritage beauty of the city is being taken advantage of in order to celebrate a sporting event. While this undoubtedly generates significant financial benefit, account has not been taken of invading a unique, heritage space, i.e. the Guinovart sculptures.

Arca points out that restoration of the pieces was recently carried out, there having been years of graffiti vandalism and of skaters who bounced on them, "demonstrating their lack of culture". There is now another example of "contempt" for the sculptures. The urinals should be taken away immediately. If not, the damage on Sunday will be that much greater.

* The urinals were removed and relocated later on Saturday. The town hall hadn't placed them where they were; it was a contractor.