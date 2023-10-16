His sailing team has a base here. His cycling team trains here. His yacht cruises local waters during the summer. He has a house here. His private jet is a frequent visitor to Palma airport. And he has just bought a 25 percent stake in Manchester United. Mallorca has a lot to thank, Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe for.

When I said sailing team I used the word rather loosely. Sir Jim owns INEOS Team UK which is bidding to win the America's Cup, the premier sailing event. The team has established a base in Porto Pi and much of their training has taken place in the Bay of Palma.

He also purchased the Team Sky cycling franchise in 2019, subsequently rebranded Team INEOS. They train on the island during the winter months, helping to keep hotels open and giving the island an economic lift.

The Hampshire II is a frequent visitor to Balearic waters during the summer months. It has an estimated value of 150 million dollars. The Hampshire II yacht boasts an array of incredible features that elevate the yachting experience. It includes a beach club, a helicopter deck for convenient arrivals and departures, and a deck that can be transformed into a playing field for ball games. For the adventurous at heart, guests can even enjoy an exhilarating zip line experience from the crow’s nest down to the sea.

It is widely reported that Sir Jim owns a home on the island but its location is a well guarded secret. He usually travels to the island by private jet.