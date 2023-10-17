Last summer was the third hottest on record in the Balearics with numerous heatwaves in July and August. Experts are now saying that it could be too hot for comfort. A report on the BBC website states: "A recent report by the European Travel Commission (ETC) found that Mediterranean countries remain the most popular destination for Europeans for June to November 2023. Still, compared to last year, the number of European tourists interested in going to Mediterranean countries has dropped 10%. Many travellers, meanwhile, are shifting their holiday dates: 5% more are opting for the 'shoulder season' of October and November versus in 2022 ... ."

Mallorca is obviously not alone; the heat is affecting the whole of the Mediterranean area. The ETC's research found that nearly 8% of travellers specifically mentioned "extreme weather events" as their primary concern about travelling in Europe from June to November 2023.

Despite the heatwaves and high temperatures there appears to be no sign of a reduction in tourists to the islands but many Mallorca business owners complained that the heat was hitting their takings. "Few people want to sit outside and enjoy lunch or dinner during a heatwave," one local restaurant owner said.

The BBC report states: More summer travellers are opting for destinations with milder temperatures like the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Ireland and Denmark. The coastal British region of Cornwall, famed for its beaches and ocean views, has seen an uptick in visitors from countries like Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, according to Malcolm Bell, executive chair of Visit Cornwall. "We believe it's partly driven by the cooler climate, (which) makes walking and cycling delightful rather than a sweat," he said.