Crimestoppers has launched another campaign to try and hunt down some of the UK’s most wanted criminals believed to be in Spain, including the Balearics.

The latest list featured on the BBC’s Crimewatch includes:

John James Jones, linked to Lancashire, is wanted for wounding with intent. It is alleged he and a co-accused assaulted two people by stabbing them numerous times with a knife, causing serious injuries. He is around six foot tall with a stocky build and is between the ages of 30 to 35. It is believed he is in Ibiza, Spain.





Asim Naveed, linked to Cardiff, South Wales, is wanted in connection with trafficking controlled drugs. He is around six foot two inches tall, has a muscular build and is between the ages of 25 to 30. He has a surgical scar on his left wrist. It is believed he might be in Malaga, Spain.

Jack Mayle, linked to south London and Surrey, is wanted in connection with trafficking controlled drugs. He is around six foot tall with a stocky build and is between the age range of 30 to 35. He has a diamond tattoo on his face and a partial sleeve tattoo on his left arm, including a tattoo which reads ‘Croydon’ running down the outside of his left forearm. His left hand is tattooed with ‘Money Never Sleeps’ ’12-20’ and a small heart. His right hand has an eye design featuring hands around it, and the words ‘Littles’. Mayle also has a tattoo saying ‘TRAP STAR’ on his fingers on both hands, and neck tattoos with warriors and religious figures on horses, which stretch around the front of his neck and onto the sides. It is believed he might be in Marbella, Spain.

Calvin Parris, linked to Cardiff, South Wales, is wanted in connection with trafficking controlled drugs. He is described as having a medium build and to be between the ages of 30 to 35. It is believed he is in Spain.



Anyone with information about the location of these individuals is urged to complete our secure anonymous online form, or to call our charity 100% anonymously at any time on 0800 555 111.



Callers from Spain should call the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by Crimestoppers in the UK, using translation if required.

Please note: With Crimestoppers, computer IP addresses are never traced and telephone calls to our UK Contact Centre are never recorded. There is no caller line display and no 1471 facility.