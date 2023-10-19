The Guardia Civil are in charge of a case of bullying in Alaro that occurred on Tuesday this week. Near to the entrance of a school, a boy was made to kiss the feet of another boy and was then kicked in the head. The incident was recorded and no one went to the boy's assistance; others can in fact be heard laughing. The boys are both students at the Nuestra Señora de la Consolación School in Alaró.
