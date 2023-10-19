The Guardia Civil are in charge of a case of bullying in Alaro that occurred on Tuesday this week. Near to the entrance of a school, a boy was made to kiss the feet of another boy and was then kicked in the head. The incident was recorded and no one went to the boy's assistance; others can in fact be heard laughing. The boys are both students at the Nuestra Señora de la Consolación School in Alaró.

The ministry of education has activated its protocol for dealing with cases of harassment. Regulations cover incidents outside schools as well as inside if they are believed to have an influence on coexistence within schools.

The mayor of Alaro, Llorenç Perelló, has strongly condemned the incident. "This type of act has no place in our society, least of all in a small municipality." He stressed that this is not the sort of thing that happens in Alaro and trusted that there will not be a repeat.

The town hall has contacted the family of the boy who was bullied and has offered psychological support.