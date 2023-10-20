The driver under investigation for the fatal accident in Llubi on Wednesday has given a statement to the Guardia Civil in which she admits to having smoked a joint around 8pm the evening before.

She insisted that she was no longer under the influence on the morning of the accident. She had taken her children to school and had stopped at a bakery. On the Inca-Muro road, she saw the cyclist on the shoulder and moved out to pass her and give her space, without entering the opposite lane. She stated that the cyclist made an unexpected turn to the left and crossed her path.

She tested positive for marijuana and amphetamines in the initial test and has requested a contrast test. The Guardia Civil report states that the woman did not present symptoms of being under the influence of any substance. She was cooperative, she expressed herself clearly and logically, her movements and coordination were normal and she did not present pupil dilation. The officers suggested that there was no influence of toxic substances.

There are no cameras on the road in question. But there was a witness, a health worker who was driving in the opposite direction and who provided first aid. The driver was unharmed but in a state of shock and was treated at hospital.

Four-year-old Ainoa died later on Wednesday. On Thursday, it was erroneously reported that her mother had died. This came from sources in Llubi and not from Son Espases. On Friday afternoon, the hospital did announce that the mother had died.