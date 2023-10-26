The National Police have made several arrests in connection with what the police now say was the murder of a German tourist in Palma in October 2022.

On the night of October 15, there were calls to the emergency services saying that a car had hit a person on the MA-19 motorway.

Initial information led investigators to believe that this person, a 20-year-old German tourist, had been out partying and drinking heavily. He had made his way back to his hotel, which had involved him crossing the motorway. The Guardia Civil traffic police verified that he had been hit by a Renault Clio while lying on the road. But for the National Police, there were aspects that didn't add up.

They have now established that when the German man left a club, he was surrounded by a group of individuals who tried to rob him. He resisted and was bundled into a van. On the motorway, they stole his valuables and then threw him from the van along a stretch of road without lighting. The Renault then ran over him; hence why the traffic police had initially believed that this was a road accident.

One of the people arrested appeared in court in Palma on Thursday. He was remanded in custody without bail. Other arrests have been made on mainland Spain.