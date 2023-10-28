Josep Miquel Arenas, aka Valtonyc, is returning to Spain after more than five years on the run and in exile in Belgium.

The rapper from Sa Pobla was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for having used his songs to, among other things, glorify ETA terrorism and insult the crown. He was due to have entered prison no later than May 24, 2018, but he fled Spain.

Efforts to deport him ran up against obstacles in the Belgian courts. His lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, says that he is now due to arrive in Catalonia today (Saturday) after they were informed on Friday that his sentence had expired.

Part of his journey from Belgium will have been by car with the former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, who remains in exile in Belgium. He left Spain after the illegal declaration of independence in October 2017. On X, Puigdemont said: "Thank you for resisting an unjust exile and accompanying us without ever giving up. It has been an honour to share this journey."

In Mallorca, Valtonyc received a great deal of support from performers who defended his right to freedom of expression.