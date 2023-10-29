The National Police are looking for a man who took packets of hashish from a bundle that washed up on the beach in Arenal.

Around 1pm, beachgoers watched on in astonishment as he cut the bundle open, removed some of the contents and then ran off. Given witness descriptions, police mounted a search of the area but were unable to locate him.

The bundles have been appearing since Saturday last week. They fell into the sea during stormy weather. The boat carrying the drugs failed to make a landing.

No one has so far been detained in connection with this consignment of drugs, but two arrests were made in Costa de la Calma last week after a bundle was taken from a beach.

More than twenty bundles, each weighing around 40 kilos, have now been retrieved. Most have been found in Andratx and Calvia, but there have been two in Palma, while three were discovered some distance away at Sa Foradada in Deya.