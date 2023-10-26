Two men were arrested on Tuesday after they took a bundle of hashish that had washed up in Costa de la Calma.

The two, aged 22 and 23, were seen by a lifeguard who notified Calvia police. The lifeguard explained to police that he told the pair to leave the bundle where it was but that they took it anyway. This was around 4pm on Tuesday.

Various patrols went to the area. Two individuals matching the descriptions given by the lifeguard were stopped. They no longer had the bundle in their possession and were asked what they had done with it. They didn't answer, but it was found by a parked car that was nearby.

They were arrested and the Guardia Civil then took charge in preparing a report for the courts in Palma. On Wednesday they went before a judge and exercised their rights not to testify. They were released on charges.

One of the bundles that has been found in Calvia and Andratx.

The bundle, which weighed around 40 kilos, is one of a number that fell into the sea last week during stormy weather. The Guardia Civil continue to lead the investigation into what was a failed attempt to make a landing with a consignment of hashish. Twenty bundles, including the one in Costa de la Calma, have now been retrieved.

The Guardia made it perfectly clear that anyone taking a bundle with the intent of selling the drugs would be arrested.