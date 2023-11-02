On Thursday evening, a baby was found in a rubbish container in Porto Cristo.

Around 6pm, a woman observed a car pull up by some containers. A person got out and dumped something in one of the containers. The woman felt that there was something suspicious. After the car left, she took a look inside the container. There was a baby, believed to be a boy.

There were two people in the car, but it is unclear if the person who put the baby in the container was a man or a woman. The baby was newborn and was covered in towels and blood.

Police cordon in Porto Cristo.

The National Police and Porto Cristo Police went to the scene and cordoned the area off. The baby was rushed to Manacor Hospital, where he later died.

The police are studying camera footage to try and identify the driver and the passenger.