The National Police have arrested the mother of the baby who was abandoned in a rubbish container in Porto Cristo last Thursday and later certified dead at Manacor Hospital.

Two other people have been arrested in connection with the case.

The baby, a girl and not a boy as was initially believed, was found around 6pm by a woman who had observed someone get out of a car and deposit something in the container. She felt that this was suspicious and so looked into the container once the car had gone.

The autopsy has determined that the baby was approximately 28 weeks. But it hasn't as yet been determined if she was born alive.

The baby's organs are to be sent to the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences in Barcelona, where analysis will reveal if she was born alive or dead. The Institute of Legal Medicine of Palma explains that examination of the alveoli in the lungs will be key in indicating whether the baby had breathed.