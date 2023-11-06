On October 18, a mother and her four-year-old daughter, who were on a bicycle, were hit by a car in Llubi. Both later died at Son Espases Hospital.

The court in Inca which is in charge of the case requested an alcohol and drugs analysis of the mother. It has been revealed that she was positive for cannabis.

The driver of the car initially tested positive for drugs, but a second test showed that she was negative. At the time of the accident, she admitted having smoked marijuana the evening before - the accident occurred around nine in the morning - while a Guardia Civil report suggested that she didn't appear to have been under the influence of any drugs.

The driver's lawyer, Diego Wencelblat, is waiting for a full technical report of the accident from the Guardia Civil to see how the investigation of the case will proceed. He says: "What has become clear is that the driver was not drugged and that the one who did consume narcotic substances was the mother."