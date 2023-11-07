Palma town hall has opened proceedings against a taxi driver for having defrauded a passenger.

On August 8, a Palma Police patrol observed the taxi pick up a fare in Arenal. The taxi's light showed the number four, the tariff rate for the journey. But it was only a very short journey, for which the passenger was charged fifteen euros; way too much.

Tariff 4 applies to interurban journeys on Sundays, holidays, from 9pm to 6am and on Saturdays from 2pm to 9pm. In this particular instance, it was a very short urban journey, a tariff rate of one or two.

The taxi driver faces a fine of 600 euros for what is considered to be a very serious offence and a second fine of 100 euros for a minor offence.

In referring to this sanction, the councillor for mobility, Toni Deudero, says that at meetings which have been held with taxi representatives, they have emphasised the need to eradicate this type of "illicit behaviour". "All it does is bring discredit to the taxi sector and to taxi drivers."