The National Police report having arrested a homeless man in connection with a fire on Palma's Son Castelló industrial estate in September.

The fire broke out around 3.30pm on September 8. It caused damage valued at 300,000 euros at a food warehouse. The source of the fire was traced to a phone charging device in a shanty. This led to a mattress catching fire before spreading to eleven vehicles in the food company's parking area. A number of employees at the warehouse had to be evacuated; no one was injured.

Investigators established that he had gone out and left the phone charging. He was arrested, charged with having caused damage through negligence and later released.

While the food company's insurance company can press for him to accept civil or criminal responsibility, the chances of him being in a position to meet the cost of the insurance payout are minimal. He doesn't have money or any valuables.