On Saturday morning, the phenomenon that occurs twice a year - the same number of days before and after the Winter Solstice - captivated spectators who had gathered in Palma Cathedral.

The Cathedral has dubbed it the Festival of Light, which should strictly speaking only apply to February 2, as festival of light is an old description for Candlemas that comes from the sixth century. But it also refers to November 11, the feast of Saint Martin.

The sun's rays penetrate the large eastern window (the 'Gothic Eye'), which is reflected directly under the smaller western window in creating the 'vuit', a figure of eight.

There was cloud but it lifted sufficiently for the sun to do its work.

It is said that the phenomenon was created by mathematics in enabling this perfect alignment.