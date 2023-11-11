Determined to address crime and anti-social behaviour, hoteliers in Playa de Palma are to offer accommodation for police reinforcements that are sent to the resort area next year.

An issue with these reinforcements - National Police officers from the mainland - is the cost to rent accommodation. Recognising this, the hoteliers association will be providing rooms for approximately ten officers.

The area of Playa de Palma where there are the greatest security problems is between Balnearios four and seven, and the hoteliers will insist that these officers are assigned to this area. They want the extra police resources to be available from April in the hope that there can be a calm start to the season and that problems don't arise which can later be difficult to correct.

2023 has been a record year in terms of both tourist numbers and tourist spending, but over the summer there was an increase in criminal activity and tourist anti-social behaviour. Hoteliers say that the tourism of excesses law, to be renamed the responsible tourism law, has been "misinterpreted" by the authorities and has only resulted in more inspections of establishments. The president of the hoteliers association, Pedro Marín, feels that they have been "demonised" by the authorities.

They are demanding that there is greater control of behaviour and that efforts are focused on the offenders themselves. Marín adds that the hoteliers themselves made a "titanic effort" in this regard, having ejected a total of 185 guests this season for bad behaviour. "No matter how many laws are put in place, they will be of no use if they are not enforced."

The planned reform of the tourism of excesses law, the government has said, will place far greater emphasis on the individual than is provided for under the existing law.