Andratx town hall has ordered the suspension of music at a club in Puerto Andratx.

The decision was taken following numerous complaints by residents over the summer. Measurements were taken and the music was found to have significantly exceeded the permitted decibel level. Given this, proceedings were opened. These resulted in the order to cease activity for now. The volume will have to be corrected.

The club is also problematic because of the number of incidents which have occurred. Police and the Guardia Civil have had to intervene on various occasions.

In addition, residents have complained about the filth and bad smells outside the club.