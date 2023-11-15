The speed limit on the Via Cintura in Palma, currently 80 kilometres per hour, will be increased to 100 km/h from December 18. There will be two exceptions - the Genova tunnel and the Can Blau roundabout - where for safety reasons the 80 limit will be maintained.
Increased speed limit on Palma's Via Cintura from December 18
A couple of exceptions for safety reasons
It was reported earlier this week in Diario De Mallorca that the accident rate per year on the Via Cintura has actually been HIGHER during the period of having an 80kmh speed limit than it was when the limit was 120kmh. The theory adduced in Diario was that drivers concentrate more intensely at the higher speed limit, whereas the lower speed limit lulls drivers into a false sense of security and causes concentration lapses.
'These studies also indicate that the Via Cintura is the motorway with the lowest accident rate in Mallorca. It is therefore considered appropriate to increase the limit.' Maybe because it has the 80kmh speed limit. So some idiot with the IQ of a turnip decides to increase it, which no doubt will result in a higher accident rate. Enjoy what you voted for!
Show the studies